Essex, Curbline and SL Green Are Top REIT Recommendations

Alexander D. Goldfarb is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Piper Sandler. Previously, he was a Managing Director and the Senior REIT Analyst in the research department of Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. Mr. Goldfarb joined the firm in 2009 following two years as a Director and Senior REIT Analyst at UBS and five years at Lehman Brothers, where he was a Vice President and REIT analyst. Mr. Goldfarb holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College and a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College. Profile

Word count: 3,903

TWST: I know you cover a pretty good mix of REITs and the different property types that they focus on. Sector-wide, what’s the big picture view of where the stocks have