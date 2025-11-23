Emerging Markets Strategy Targets Asia’s Rising Consumer Class

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 23, 2025
Andrew Dalrymple is Founder, Director and CIO at Aubrey Capital Management, as well as being lead Investment Manager of the Global Emerging Markets and Global Equity strategies. A graduate of Cambridge University, he began his career at Cazenove & Co then joined James Capel in 1987 and was transferred to James Capel (Far East) in Hong Kong in 1991. He continued in his role as an Asian specialist working with UBS Warburg from 1992-1998 in Hong Kong. Mr. Dalrymple joined Stewart Ivory in 1998. In 1999 he established the First State Global Opportunities Fund, which remained his signature fund throughout his tenure at First State Investments. Since inception (August 1999) through June 2006 the fund rose 112.2% compared to a rise of 3.8% in the MSCI World Index. The fund was top quartile over 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 years and since inception. Profile
TWST: Tell us about Aubrey’s Global Emerging Market fund.
Mr. Dalrymple: The Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Strategy began in March 2012