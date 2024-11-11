Emerging Markets Poised to Grow Faster Than Developed Markets

Derrick Irwin, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Intrinsic Emerging Markets Equity team at Allspring Global Investments, responsible for the emerging markets all-cap and large-/mid-cap portfolios. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he served as a Senior Research Analyst. Earlier, Mr. Irwin served as an Analyst with Advest Inc., and as a Portfolio Manager with Goldman Sachs & Co. He began his investment industry career in 1993. Mr. Irwin earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Colgate University and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Pennsylvania. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston. Profile

TWST: Happy to have an updated conversation with you — we spoke about two years ago. Would you mind giving our readers a brief refresher on Allspring, the overall