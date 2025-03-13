The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 13, 2025

Emerging Markets Offer Opportunity for Outsized Alpha Generation

Mehta, Asha
Asha Mehta, CFA, is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Global Delta Capital, a Boston-based investment management boutique. She is also the author of the book, Power of Capital: An Adventure Capitalist’s Journey to a Sustainable Future, published by Wiley. Ms. Mehta’s thematic focus includes Emerging & Frontier Markets and Sustainable Investing. She managed the first Frontier markets fund as well as the first institutional actively managed Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free fund. She launched one of the earliest onshore China strategies in the United States. Separately, Ms. Mehta’s led the first quantitative investor to become a signatory to the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Investing, which now oversees more than $100 trillion in investment assets. Ms. Mehta’s was named one of the “Top 10 Women in Asset Management” by Money Management Executive and profiled as a “Brilliant Quant” by Forbes magazine. She is an active advocate of financial literacy and financial empowerment. She is a supporter of several related organizations, including Compass Working Capital and 100 Women in Finance. She was previously an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and Lead Portfolio Manager and Director of Responsible Investing at Acadian Asset Management. Early in her career, she conducted microfinance lending in India. She has traveled to over 80 countries and lived in six. Profile
Word count: 2,917

TWST: Please give us an overview of Global Delta Capital.

Ms. Mehta: Global Delta Capital is an investment manager. We invest using a platform

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Value Fund Manager Backs Build-A-Bear as Margins Improve
Disciplined Growth Strategy Focuses on Free Cash Flow Generation
Emerging Markets Offer Opportunity for Outsized Alpha Generation
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
BDC Analyst: Trinity Capital Positioned to Outperform
Resilience of Higher-End Consumer Bolsters Retail REITs
Shopping Center REIT Has Strong Track Record, Best-in-Class Portfolio
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 