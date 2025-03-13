Emerging Markets Offer Opportunity for Outsized Alpha Generation

Asha Mehta, CFA, is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Global Delta Capital, a Boston-based investment management boutique. She is also the author of the book, Power of Capital: An Adventure Capitalist’s Journey to a Sustainable Future, published by Wiley. Ms. Mehta’s thematic focus includes Emerging & Frontier Markets and Sustainable Investing. She managed the first Frontier markets fund as well as the first institutional actively managed Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Free fund. She launched one of the earliest onshore China strategies in the United States. Separately, Ms. Mehta’s led the first quantitative investor to become a signatory to the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Investing, which now oversees more than $100 trillion in investment assets. Ms. Mehta’s was named one of the “Top 10 Women in Asset Management” by Money Management Executive and profiled as a “Brilliant Quant” by Forbes magazine. She is an active advocate of financial literacy and financial empowerment. She is a supporter of several related organizations, including Compass Working Capital and 100 Women in Finance. She was previously an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and Lead Portfolio Manager and Director of Responsible Investing at Acadian Asset Management. Early in her career, she conducted microfinance lending in India. She has traveled to over 80 countries and lived in six. Profile

Word count: 2,917

TWST: Please give us an overview of Global Delta Capital.

Ms. Mehta: Global Delta Capital is an investment manager. We invest using a platform