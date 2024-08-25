The Wall Street Transcript
Election Results Unlikely to Impact Infrastructure Spending

Thompson, Kathryn
Kathryn Thompson is a founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Thompson Research Group (TRG). TRG is an equity research and advisory firm focused on the industrial and construction sectors. In addition to managing and setting the strategic direction of the firm, she also serves as Director of Research. Ms. Thompson brings over 20 years’ experience analyzing, modeling and advising mutual funds, hedge funds, pension funds, private equity funds and family offices on investment and portfolio management. She also works closely with key public and private companies, acting as a trusted advisor for strategic planning and growth initiatives. Ms. Thompson has been recognized by The Financial Times/Starmine as a top Stock Picker in Construction Materials. A graduate of the University of the South in Sewanee and Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, Ms. Thompson is a regular guest speaker at industry trade conferences and corporate meetings. She has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, and is quoted regularly by The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Forbes, Fortune, and Bloomberg. Profile
Word count: 2,359

TWST: Please introduce TRG, its history and your role there. How long have you been covering this space?

Ms. Thompson: I am the Co-Founder and

Election Results Unlikely to Impact Infrastructure Spending
