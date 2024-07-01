The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 1, 2024

Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Strategy Screens for Low Volatility First

Mathews, KC
KC Mathews, CFA, serves dual roles as the Chief Investment Strategist at Commerce Investment Advisors, Inc., adviser to the Commerce Funds, and Chief Market Strategist at Commerce Trust, a division of Commerce Bank. Mr. Mathews is a thought leader for the firm, speaking on a range of topics that include economic forecasting, market outlooks, and investment strategies. He also serves on investment and oversight committees within Commerce Trust and Commerce Investment Advisors. Prior to joining Commerce in 2023, Mr. Mathews served as the Chief Investment Officer at UMB Bank. Previously, he held positions of increased responsibility within the trust division of the Bank of Oklahoma. Mr. Mathews holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a master’s in business administration from the University of Notre Dame. He is a graduate of the ABA National Trust School at Northwestern University and completed an advanced investment management education program at the Harvard Business School. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a member of the CFA Institute, and is a past president of the CFA Society of Kansas City. Profile
Word count: 1,690

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction of sorts. What would you like readers to know about Commerce’s investment and fund management business?

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
Interview with the President and CEO: OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Three Companies That Are Better, Safer and Cheaper
Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Strategy Screens for Low Volatility First
Mid Cap Manager Looks to Large Caps to Discover Emerging Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Aging Baby Boomers a Boon to Medical Device Makers
Two Emerging Medtech Powerhouses in the Spine Space
Ophthalmology Offers Attractive Opportunities for Medtech Investors
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 