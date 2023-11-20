The Wall Street Transcript
November 20, 2023

Demographics Drive Positive Trajectory in Indian Market

Mehta, Sandy
Sandy Mehta, CFA, is the Founder and CEO of Value Investment Principals Ltd. (VIP). He has over 35 years’ experience in the investment and asset management industries. With a 15-year track record, VIP is focused on identifying unique deep value investment opportunities on a global basis. Its clientele has included some of the largest as well as most prestigious money managers in the U.S. and Europe. In 2015, Mr. Mehta founded Evaluate Research, his third entrepreneurial venture in global financial services, focusing on providing institutional quality research coverage for rapidly growing companies in the U.S. and EMs such as China, India, etc. Mr. Mehta also founded Acumen Capital Management in 2004, and incubated a long/short pan-Asia Hedge Fund with $200 million in both HF and long-only assets. Previously, Mr. Mehta was a PM of two five-star-rated mutual funds, including a flagship US$15 billion Global Equity Fund at Putnam Investments & Wellington Management in Boston. Quoted extensively in global media, Mr. Mehta received an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, and is a collegiate-level chess champion. Profile
Word count: 2,408

TWST: Could you tell us about the firm?

Mr. Mehta: Yes. We have three businesses that we’re involved in. One is an asset management

