Core-Plus Fund Invests Outside the Benchmark for More Yield

Christopher P. Brown Jr., CFA, is the head of the Securitized Products team and a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price, where he co-manages the Total Return Bond Strategy, along with Anna Dreyer. He is the co-president and co-chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Total Return Fund, a vice president of the International Funds and Multi-Sector Account Portfolios, and a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the GNMA, New Income, Global Multi-Sector Bond, QM U.S. Bond Index, and Short Duration Income Funds. Mr. Brown also is a member of the Mortgage-Backed Securities Multi-Sector Account Portfolio and Dynamic Credit Fund Investment Advisory Committees, a member of the Core/Core Plus Portfolio Strategy team, and a co-chair of the Sector Strategy Advisory Group. Mr. Brown is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Brown’s investment experience began in 2000, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2005, beginning as an investment analyst in the Fixed Income Division. After that, he worked as a portfolio investment strategist supporting the Securitized team in the Fixed Income Quantitative department, then as an associate portfolio manager on the U.S. Taxable Bond team before assuming his current role. Prior to T. Rowe Price, Mr. Brown was employed by Riggs Investment Advisors, Inc., as a fixed income analyst and trader. He also was employed by Cambridge Associates LLC as an investment analyst. Mr. Brown earned a B.A. in economics from Washington & Lee University and an MBA from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Brown: Sure. We are a global asset management firm, based in Baltimore. The firm was founded in