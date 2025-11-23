The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 23, 2025

Chipmaker SK Hynix Rides Surging Demand for High-Bandwidth Memory

Goswami, Trishul
Trishul Goswami, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at GlobeFlex Capital, LP. He joined the GlobeFlex investment team in 2016. He has over 20 years of investment experience covering the developed and emerging markets. He is a member of the portfolio management team overseeing the day-to-day management of the international and emerging market equity strategies. Prior to joining GlobeFlex, Mr. Goswami worked at Soros Fund Management and Pequot Capital. He began his investment career at Salomon Smith Barney in the fixed income index group in New York. Mr. Goswami earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in applied mathematics and economics from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Science degree in data science from Northwestern University. Profile
Word count: 2,553

TWST: Let’s start with a bit about GlobeFlex as a firm, its history, business today, and anything that you feel differentiates it from peers.

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Snail Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL)
Interview with the President and CEO: Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ:LMNR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Thematic ETFs Track Shifts Across Natural Resources, Luxury Goods and Travel
Chipmaker SK Hynix Rides Surging Demand for High-Bandwidth Memory
Identifying Local Champions and Niche Leaders Across Global Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Volatile Gaming Stocks a Better Bet for Short-Term Investors
Structural Shifts Underpin a Bullish Outlook for U.S. Airlines
Wynn, Churchill Downs, and IMAX to Benefit from Experiential Spending
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 