Chipmaker SK Hynix Rides Surging Demand for High-Bandwidth Memory

Trishul Goswami, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at GlobeFlex Capital, LP. He joined the GlobeFlex investment team in 2016. He has over 20 years of investment experience covering the developed and emerging markets. He is a member of the portfolio management team overseeing the day-to-day management of the international and emerging market equity strategies. Prior to joining GlobeFlex, Mr. Goswami worked at Soros Fund Management and Pequot Capital. He began his investment career at Salomon Smith Barney in the fixed income index group in New York. Mr. Goswami earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in applied mathematics and economics from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Science degree in data science from Northwestern University. Profile

Word count: 2,553

TWST: Let’s start with a bit about GlobeFlex as a firm, its history, business today, and anything that you feel differentiates it from peers.

Mr.