Buy Now, Pay Later Has a Long Runway in $6 Trillion Credit Card Market

Hal Goetsch is a senior managing director and head of Fintech & Financials with B. Riley Securities, where he is responsible for fintech equity research. He has more than 25 years of experience in equity research and operating roles in fintech and related areas. Prior to B. Riley, he was a senior vice president at Loop Capital Markets, responsible for equity research in the fintech sector. He also held roles in the industry, serving for two years as CFO of DigniFi, a fintech company, and interim CFO of iCoreConnect (ICCT), a publicly traded SaaS platform company. Prior to working in the technology sector, Mr. Goetsch spent three years at Surveyor Capital and eight years at Alydar Capital in portfolio manager roles. He also held equity research positions at the Boston Company Asset Management, Fortis, and Morgan Keegan. Mr. Goetsch served five years as a nuclear power-trained submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Goetsch earned a B.S. in industrial management from Purdue University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Profile

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TWST: Let’s start off with some details on your coverage area at B. Riley. What are you focused