Building an Active Bond ETF Strategy Around Volatility and Risk Control

Andrew Wells serves as Chief Investment Officer of SanJac Alpha LP and is responsible for oversight of the adviser’s fund activities. From 2015-2023 Mr. Wells was Chief Investment Officer of Saracen Capital LP, a hedge fund management company. He managed the hedge fund, fixed income investment and trading activities of separately managed accounts. From 2011-2015, he was the portfolio manager at Saracen Capital LP. Mr. Wells previously served as president of CapNet Securities Corporation through 2008, and through CapNet Advisors directly managed approximately $400 million in income assets. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Stephen F. Austin University in Applied Mathematics and Sciences and licenses 63 and 65. He is a member of the Texas Hedge Fund Association and was selected in 2016 as a 5-Star Fund Manager as published in Texas Monthly. Profile

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TWST: You launched Sanjac Alpha in 2024, arguing that fixed income was no longer a “set it and forget it” asset class. So first, tell our readers about the two