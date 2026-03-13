Building an Active Bond ETF Strategy Around Volatility and Risk Control

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 13, 2026
Andrew Wells serves as Chief Investment Officer of SanJac Alpha LP and is responsible for oversight of the adviser’s fund activities. From 2015-2023 Mr. Wells was Chief Investment Officer of Saracen Capital LP, a hedge fund management company. He managed the hedge fund, fixed income investment and trading activities of separately managed accounts. From 2011-2015, he was the portfolio manager at Saracen Capital LP. Mr. Wells previously served as president of CapNet Securities Corporation through 2008, and through CapNet Advisors directly managed approximately $400 million in income assets. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Stephen F. Austin University in Applied Mathematics and Sciences and licenses 63 and 65. He is a member of the Texas Hedge Fund Association and was selected in 2016 as a 5-Star Fund Manager as published in Texas Monthly. Profile
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TWST: You launched Sanjac Alpha in 2024, arguing that fixed income was no longer a “set it and forget it” asset class. So first, tell our readers about the two