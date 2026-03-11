Booking Holdings $BKNG: Scale Moat and Strategic OpenAI Pivot Neutralize AI Disruption Fears

Abdulaziz Alnaim, CFA, is the founder and Managing Director at Mayar Capital. Mr. Alnaim has over 20 years of investment experience and board-level experience in multiple industries including asset management, investment banking, insurance, food & beverage, amusement parks, chemicals, logistics, and education. Mr. Alnaim is a CFA charterholder and a member of YPO. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Management Science with a concentration in Finance and a minor in Economics from MIT. Profile

Word count: 4,838

TWST: Welcome back. For readers who may have missed your 2025 interview with us, let me briefly recap. You are the portfolio manager of the Mayar Responsible Global Equity