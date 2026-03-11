Booking Holdings $BKNG: Scale Moat and Strategic OpenAI Pivot Neutralize AI Disruption Fears

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 11, 2026
Abdulaziz Alnaim, CFA, is the founder and Managing Director at Mayar Capital. Mr. Alnaim has over 20 years of investment experience and board-level experience in multiple industries including asset management, investment banking, insurance, food & beverage, amusement parks, chemicals, logistics, and education. Mr. Alnaim is a CFA charterholder and a member of YPO. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Management Science with a concentration in Finance and a minor in Economics from MIT. Profile
Word count: 4,838
TWST: Welcome back. For readers who may have missed your 2025 interview with us, let me briefly recap. You are the portfolio manager of the Mayar Responsible Global Equity