The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 21, 2025

Balancing Stable Anchor Positions With Best-Of-Breed Innovators

Reddy, Sunil
Sunil Reddy, CFA, is the Head of Fiera Apex and Lead Portfolio Manager. Mr. Reddy brings more than 30 years of diverse investment management experience to Fiera Capital Inc. His background includes stints in portfolio management and equity analysis, and in corporate debt underwriting, trading and syndication roles. Mr. Reddy joined Apex from Fifth Third, where he co-managed the Fifth Third Quality Growth fund and was the sole manager for the Fifth Third Technology fund. At Keycorp, Mr. Reddy was involved in various funding and interest rate risk management strategies for the Funds Management group. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Mr. Reddy received an MBA from Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University, and an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from The Ohio State University. Profile
Word count: 2,712

TWST: A good place to start would be for you to introduce our readers to Fiera Capital with a snapshot of who and what the firm is.

Mr. Reddy:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Large Cap Value Strategy Adds Boeing on Free Cash Flow Outlook
Strategy Favors Companies With Recurring Revenue Across Market Cycles
Booking Holdings Gains From Secular Growth in Travel Market
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
APi Group, Acuren Among Key Beneficiaries of AI Buildout
Data Centers and Highways Fuel Construction Growth as Housing Stalls
Lennar Undervalued as Company Transitions to Asset-Light Model
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 