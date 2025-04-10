Asymmetric Risk/Reward at Core of Multi-Asset Strategy

John Hillenbrand, CPA, is Co-Chief Investment Officer at Calamos Investments LLC. As Co-CIO, Mr. Hillenbrand is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk at Calamos Investments. As Head of Multi-Asset Strategies and Co-Head of Convertible Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities for those investment verticals. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Mr. Hillenbrand joined Calamos in 2002 and has more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, he served as an equity research analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston and ABN AMRO and as an Account Manager – Business Credit Group at Continental Bank. He received a BBA in Public Accounting from Loyola University and an MBA in Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Mr. Hillenbrand is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Profile

TWST: Let’s dive right into the Calamos Growth and Income Fund (CVTRX), which is what we are focusing on today. Give us an overview of the fund, its strategy and