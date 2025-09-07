The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> September 7, 2025

APi Group, Acuren Among Key Beneficiaries of AI Buildout

Thompson, Kathryn
Kathryn Thompson is a founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Thompson Research Group (TRG). TRG is an equity research and advisory firm focused on the industrial and construction sectors. In addition to managing and setting the strategic direction of the firm, she also serves as Director of Research. Ms. Thompson brings over 20 years’ experience analyzing, modeling and advising mutual funds, hedge funds, pension funds, private equity funds and family offices on investment and portfolio management. She also works closely with key public and private companies, acting as a trusted advisor for strategic planning and growth initiatives. Ms. Thompson has been recognized by The Financial Times/Starmine as a top Stock Picker in Construction Materials. A graduate of the University of the South in Sewanee and Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, Ms. Thompson is a regular guest speaker at industry trade conferences and corporate meetings. She has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, and is quoted regularly by The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Forbes, Fortune, and Bloomberg. Profile
Word count: 1,543

TWST: Since we spoke last year, how has the construction space evolved?

Ms. Thompson: Key themes that we discussed for the past two years

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Mispriced Risk Creates Attractive Entries for AAON and Duolingo
Earnings Recovery and Lower Valuations Set Stage for Smid Cap Gains
Targeting Growth Stocks with Teen-Level Multiples
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
APi Group, Acuren Among Key Beneficiaries of AI Buildout
Data Centers and Highways Fuel Construction Growth as Housing Stalls
Lennar Undervalued as Company Transitions to Asset-Light Model
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 