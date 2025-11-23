The Wall Street Transcript
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 23, 2025

Analyzing Global Companies Through a Corporate Life Cycle Framework

Plumb, James D.
James D. Plumb is a Partner and Deputy Director of Equities at Curi Capital LLC, and has served as the Co-Portfolio Manager for the firm’s international equity strategy since 2022. He joined RMB Capital in 2017, when the IronBridge team combined with RMB Asset Management. Previously, Mr. Plumb was the consumer sector lead for all IronBridge strategies globally starting in 2005. He graduated from Miami University with a B.S. in finance and decision sciences from the Farmer School of Business. Profile
Henness, Charles P.
Charles P. Henness Jr., CFA, is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Curi Capital LLC. He joined RMB Capital in 2017, when the IronBridge team combined with RMB Asset Management. Mr. Henness is the Co-Portfolio Manager for the firm’s international strategy. Previously, he was the financials sector lead for all Ironbridge strategies globally since 2002, and co-managed the IronBridge large-cap strategy starting in 2011. He also previously worked at Zurich Scudder Investments. Mr. Henness graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a B.S. in accountancy and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Profile
Word count: 3,385

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of Curi Capital and RMB Funds, an introduction to the business, if you will.

Mr. Plumb: Curi Capital is a

