Analyst Names Four Favorite Basic Materials Stocks

Seth Goldstein, CFA, is an Equity Strategist, AM Resources, for Morningstar Research Services. He covers agriculture, chemicals, lithium, ingredients, and electric vehicle companies on the resources team. Mr. Goldstein is also the chair of Morningstar’s electric vehicle committee and is a member of Morningstar’s Economic Moat committee. Before joining Morningstar in 2016, Mr. Goldstein was a senior financial analyst for Oasis Financial, and a financial analyst for Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and a field operations supervisor for the U.S. Census Bureau. Prior to assuming the equity analyst role in 2017, Mr. Goldstein was an associate equity analyst covering the basic materials sector. His previous financial analyst roles largely focused on mergers and acquisitions valuation. Mr. Goldstein holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University’s Scripps School of Journalism. He also holds a Master of Business Administration, with a concentration in finance, from the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile

Word count: 2,479

TWST: To get started, can you provide a brief overview of the sectors that you cover?

Mr. Goldstein: I cover chemicals, and that includes