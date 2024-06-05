Analyst Broadly Positive on Engineering and Enterprise Software Sectors

Jay Vleeschhouwer is Managing Director - Software Research at Griffin Securities. Mr. Vleeschhouwer has over 40 years of research analyst experience in the technology sector, including software, computer hardware and imaging technology. He formerly was senior analyst at Merrill Lynch, Josephthal Lyon & Ross, Bear Stearns, and Cantor Fitzgerald. He was ranked by Refinitiv Starmine Analyst Awards (U.S.) #1 in “top stock pickers.” Mr. Vleeschhouwer received a B.A. degree in economics and political science from UCLA and an MBA degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Profile

Word count: 4,626

TWST: You talked to us last year, but really your career covering technology spans quite a few decades. Could you tell us how you got started and what you’re doing at