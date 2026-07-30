Amazon Combines AI Growth With Multiple Paths to Higher Margins

Tom Forte, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst for Maxim Group LLC. Mr. Forte brings decades of consumer internet industry experience. He has published 27 white papers on the convergence of the technology and retail sectors, including multiple ones on artificial intelligence (AI). He is also a frequent guest on both CNBC and Bloomberg. In addition to his previous work at Maxim Group LLC, Mr. Forte has worked at D.A. Davidson, Telsey Advisory Group, and William Blair. He obtained his undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Illinois and a Master of Professional Writing from USC. Profile

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TWST: So, we’ve spoken before, but let’s start with a brief refresher on your coverage area.

Mr. Forte: So, if you look