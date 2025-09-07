The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> September 7, 2025

Albemarle Positioned to Benefit from Lithium Market Rebound

Goldstein, Seth
Seth Goldstein, CFA, is an Equity Strategist, AM Resources, for Morningstar Research Services. He covers agriculture, chemicals, lithium, ingredients, and electric vehicle companies on the resources team. Mr. Goldstein is also the chair of Morningstar’s electric vehicle committee and is a member of Morningstar’s Economic Moat committee. Before joining Morningstar in 2016, Mr. Goldstein was a senior financial analyst for Oasis Financial, and a financial analyst for Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and a field operations supervisor for the U.S. Census Bureau. Prior to assuming the equity analyst role in 2017, Mr. Goldstein was an associate equity analyst covering the basic materials sector. His previous financial analyst roles largely focused on mergers and acquisitions valuation. Mr. Goldstein holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University’s Scripps School of Journalism. He also holds a Master of Business Administration, with a concentration in finance, from the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile
Word count: 4,068

TWST: You spoke with The Wall Street Transcript around this time last year. For our readers who aren’t familiar or who need a refresher, can you provide an overview of

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Mispriced Risk Creates Attractive Entries for AAON and Duolingo
Earnings Recovery and Lower Valuations Set Stage for Smid Cap Gains
Targeting Growth Stocks with Teen-Level Multiples
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
APi Group, Acuren Among Key Beneficiaries of AI Buildout
Data Centers and Highways Fuel Construction Growth as Housing Stalls
Lennar Undervalued as Company Transitions to Asset-Light Model
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 