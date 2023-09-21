The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> September 21, 2023

AI Technology Can Drive Efficiency in Enterprise Software Space

Berg, Scott
Scott Berg is a Senior Analyst for Needham & Company, LLC, where he covers the SaaS, application software, and human capital management industries. Mr. Berg joined Needham in 2015. Previously, he was senior research analyst at Northland Capital Markets covering enterprise/application software. Prior to Northland, he was senior research analyst with Feltl & Company and research analyst/associate with ThinkEquity, both with a focus on enterprise software. Before his Wall Street career, Mr. Berg held a variety of internal IT management positions for 10 years. He holds an MBA in Finance and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Minnesota. Profile
Word count: 3,387

TWST: To start things off, could you tell us about your area of coverage?

Mr. Berg: Sure. I lead our enterprise software and SaaS research

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)
Interview with the CEO: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: LZG International Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Small Cap Space Offers a Discount Relative to the S&P 500
Increasing Exposure to High Dividend Utility Stocks and Bank CDs
Small Caps Should Perform Well in Recessionary Environment
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Biggest Software Names Best Positioned to Benefit from AI
Generative AI: a Boon for Microsoft, a Threat to Google
AI Technology Can Drive Efficiency in Enterprise Software Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 