AI Technology Can Drive Efficiency in Enterprise Software Space

Scott Berg is a Senior Analyst for Needham & Company, LLC, where he covers the SaaS, application software, and human capital management industries. Mr. Berg joined Needham in 2015. Previously, he was senior research analyst at Northland Capital Markets covering enterprise/application software. Prior to Northland, he was senior research analyst with Feltl & Company and research analyst/associate with ThinkEquity, both with a focus on enterprise software. Before his Wall Street career, Mr. Berg held a variety of internal IT management positions for 10 years. He holds an MBA in Finance and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Minnesota. Profile

Word count: 3,387

TWST: To start things off, could you tell us about your area of coverage?

Mr. Berg: Sure. I lead our enterprise software and SaaS research