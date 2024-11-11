The Wall Street Transcript
AI Opportunities Expand to Industrial, Utilities and Energy Sectors

Chi, Regina
Regina Chi, CFA, has lead responsibility for AGF Investments’ Emerging Markets strategies and is also a co-portfolio manager for AGF Global Select Fund. She is a member of the AGF Investments Asset Allocation Committee, and serves as Co-Chair of AGF’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. Ms. Chi has 30 years of international equity experience. Prior to joining AGF, she was a Partner at a boutique U.S. investment firm, where she served as Global Head of portfolio management and research as they related to Emerging Markets, Global, International and International Small-Cap strategies. Previously, she held senior investment management roles at several large and boutique investment firms in the U.S. Ms. Chi is a CFA charterholder. She received her bachelor of arts in Economics and Philosophy from Columbia University. She is also a member of 100 Women in Finance. Profile
Word count: 2,094

TWST: A good place to start is with a bit of an introduction to AGF. Please tell us about the firm’s history, its business today, and any overarching

