AI Buildout Fuels Growth at Lumentum, Coherent, Ciena

Ryan Koontz is a Senior Analyst at Needham & Company. He joined the firm in 2021, covering the broadband networking, cloud communications and satellite sectors. Prior to joining Needham, Mr. Koontz covered the cloud communications and networking equity sectors at Rosenblatt Securities for three years and previously founded two independent research businesses at Woodside Capital and Inflection Point Research. Prior to equity research, Mr. Koontz held key communications industry management positions at Advanced Fibre Communications, Ericsson, and AT&T. Mr. Koontz holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering as well an MBA and M.S. in Engineering Management from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Profile

Word count: 2,876

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of your coverage, and tell us a little bit about Needham, and your role there?

Mr. Koontz: I’m a