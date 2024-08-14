AI and Deep Learning Fund Spots Growth Names Early in Their Lifecycle

Sam Kim is a Portfolio Manager for Black Hill Capital Partners, LLC. Mr. Kim has been in the investment management industry for over 25 years, specializing in investment, research and analysis of secular growth companies, largely in technology related sectors. Prior to founding BH Capital Partners, Mr. Kim was a Senior Analyst at Amerindo Investment Advisors, a top-tier Wall Street investment management company that focused on investing in long-term secular growth companies in the science and technology sectors. During his tenure at Amerindo, in addition to covering newly public companies, Mr. Kim was also active in analyzing and investing in late-stage private companies. Prior to his financial career, Mr. Kim acquired first-hand knowledge in designing large-scale, real-time software and communication systems as a Systems Analyst/Consultant at Teledyne Browne Engineering and a Software Systems Engineer at Raytheon Corporation. Mr. Kim received a B.S. in Bio-Medical Engineering; an M.S. in Computer Engineering from Boston University; and an M.S. in Management from the Sloan School of Management at MIT. Profile

Word count: 2,622

TWST: Could you please introduce the fund with some brief history and describe the structure and goals of the fund?

Mr. Kim: The TrueShares