AI Among Tailwinds Propelling Large Cap Value Stocks

Richard Sherry, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Kayne Anderson Rudnick. He manages the firm’s Large Cap Quality Value, Global Dividend Yield, and Equity Income strategies, and is responsible for coverage of large-capitalization communication services, energy, financials and utilities. Mr. Sherry joined Kayne in 1995 as a marketing analyst. Previously, he served as an operations/marketing supervisor at Pilgrim Asset Management. Mr. Sherry received a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA in finance from the University of Southern California. Profile

Word count: 4,230

TWST: Last year was the 40th anniversary of Kayne Anderson Rudnick. What do you think is helpful for readers to know about the firm’s history over those years, and the