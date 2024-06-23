Aging Baby Boomers a Boon to Medical Device Makers

Shagun Singh is a Sr. Equity Analyst covering the Medical Supplies & Devices industry at RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Prior to joining RBC in September 2021, she was the Sr. Research Analyst covering the sector at Wells Fargo from 2017-21; and Sr. Research Analyst at Sterne Agee CRT, a subsidiary of CRT Capital Group LLC, where she joined in 2010. Ms. Singh has 18+ years of industry experience mostly covering medical devices on the equity side, but also cross capital structure research such as credit, converts, litigations, and bankruptcies that allows her to look at companies more holistically than many of her peers. Her work is also differentiated given deep dives into medical device end markets and products, as well as proprietary KOL checks based on relationships she’s established during her time in the industry. Ms. Singh graduated from University of Virginia in 2005 and is based out of New York. Profile

Word count: 3,251

TWST: Please begin with an introduction to the space and the subsectors you follow.

Ms. Singh: I cover the medical supplies and devices