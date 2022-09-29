The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> September 29, 2022

A Happy Holiday Season Likely for Higher-End Retailers

Swartz, David
David Swartz is an equity analyst in the consumer sector research group for Morningstar Research Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. He covers consumer-focused companies in retail and apparel. Before joining Morningstar in 2018, Mr. Swartz worked as a money manager and equity analyst for a family office in the Seattle area. He also worked as an analyst and fund manager for three equity hedge funds in the San Francisco Bay Area. Mr. Swartz holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California at Berkeley and a master’s degree in economics from Yale University. He also holds a certificate in finance (investment management specialization) from UC Berkeley Extension. Profile
Word count: 2,290

TWST: Can you tell us about your coverage area?

Mr. Swartz: Yes, I cover primarily apparel manufacturers and apparel retailers, also some

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO: Terran Orbital Corp. (NYSE:LLAP)
Interview with the President and CEO: Standex International Corp. (NYSE:SXI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Evaluate Investments by Cash Flow Relative to the 10-Year Treasury
SpaceTech Fund Focuses on Global Security and Climate Solutions
Identifying Mid-Cap Names That Benefit from Current Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Consumer Demand Holds Up Thanks to Jobs, Savings
A Happy Holiday Season Likely for Higher-End Retailers
As More Consumption Moves Online, Competition Gets Tougher
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 