Value Portfolio Managers: Others’ Fears Are Our Opportunities

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 6, 2022
Daniel L. Kane, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in March 2008, Mr. Kane was a senior small-cap investment analyst at BB&T Asset Management, Inc. from August 2005 to March 2008. Mr. Kane began his investment career as a domestic equities securities analyst at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board in 1998. Mr. Kane holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Profile
Craig Inman, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in February 2012, Mr. Inman was an analyst and trader at Reicon Capital from February 2002 to February 2012. Mr. Inman began his investment career in 1999 as a trader at ING Investment Management. Mr. Inman holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Wake Forest University. Profile
TWST: Let’s start with describing the firm, target investors, philosophy, approach, all that sort of thing.
Mr. Kane: Artisan Partners is