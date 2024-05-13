The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 13, 2024

Value Managers Make the Case for FIS, Flex and TotalEnergies

DeGulis, John P.
John P. DeGulis is Partner, President and Portfolio Manager at Sound Shore Management. He joined the firm in 1996. Earlier, he worked at Morgan Stanley & Co., Inc. He is a graduate of Northwestern University and Columbia Business School. Profile
Evans, Peter B.
Peter B. Evans is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Sound Shore Management. He joined the firm in 2005. Earlier, he worked at American Express. He graduated from Dartmouth College and Columbia Business School. Profile
Bilik, David B.
David B. Bilik is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Sound Shore Management. He joined the firm in 2003. Previously, he worked for Morgan Stanley. He is a graduate of Williams College and Columbia Business School. Profile
Word count: 2,433

TWST: Why don’t we start with an overview of the firm?

Mr. DeGulis: Sound Shore is a single-strategy, long-only value boutique and has been

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)
Interview with the Founder and Executive Chairman: Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Building a Lower Risk Portfolio That Meets or Beats the S&P
Concentrated ESG Fund Favors IT and Health Tech
ServiceNow and Shopify Should Benefit from AI Tailwind
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Robust M&A Activity Provides Tailwind to Biotech Sector
Seeking Out Game Changers in Re-Emerging Biotech Sector
Obesity Drugmakers Still a ‘Buy’ Despite Lofty Valuations
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 