Value Managers Make the Case for FIS, Flex and TotalEnergies

John P. DeGulis is Partner, President and Portfolio Manager at Sound Shore Management. He joined the firm in 1996. Earlier, he worked at Morgan Stanley & Co., Inc. He is a graduate of Northwestern University and Columbia Business School. Profile Peter B. Evans is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Sound Shore Management. He joined the firm in 2005. Earlier, he worked at American Express. He graduated from Dartmouth College and Columbia Business School. Profile David B. Bilik is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Sound Shore Management. He joined the firm in 2003. Previously, he worked for Morgan Stanley. He is a graduate of Williams College and Columbia Business School. Profile

Word count: 2,433

TWST: Why don’t we start with an overview of the firm?

Mr. DeGulis: Sound Shore is a single-strategy, long-only value boutique and has been