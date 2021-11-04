Value Manager Names His Faves: 6 Themes, 24 Companies

John Buckingham is Principal and Portfolio Manager at Kovitz. He began working at AFAM Capital in 1987 and Kovitz in 2018, as part of the Kovitz acquisition of AFAM. He has more than 30 years of investment management experience and is Editor of The Prudent Speculator. He chairs the California Investment Team. Profile

Word count: 4,608

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Buckingham: Kovitz is a wealth management firm providing asset management,