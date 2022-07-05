Unearthing Small-Cap Gems in Beaten-Down Tech Sector

Joe Van Cavage, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Intrepid Capital. Mr. Van Cavage joined Intrepid Capital Management in 2018. He is a co-lead portfolio manager of the Intrepid Small Cap Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Small Cap portfolio. Mr. Van Cavage is also a member of the investment team responsible for the Intrepid Capital Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Balanced portfolio. He received a degree in civil engineering and an MBA from the University of Florida. Profile

Word count: 3,705

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Van Cavage: Yes, of course. Intrepid Capital was founded back in 1995. We’ve been in business