Underperformance in Medical Device Space Still Linked to COVID

Mike Polark, CFA, is a Director and Senior Analyst at Wolfe Research, LLC covering the medical device industry. Mr. Polark joined Wolfe Research after nearly 10 years with Baird. Most recently at Baird, Mr. Polark led coverage focused on innovative medical device companies. Before leading device coverage, Mr. Polark covered the health care and pharmaceutical services industries. Coverage responsibilities included contract research organizations, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmaceutical and medical-surgical distributors, and health care information technology companies. As an associate and lead analyst, Mr. Polark formally covered more than 40 companies during his time at Baird. Before Baird, Mr. Polark worked at Cambridge Associates where he focused on private equity manager selection. He graduated magna cum laude from Boston College with a B.A. in economics and Hispanic studies and has earned the right to use the CFA designation. Mr. Polark grew up in Chicago and currently lives in Boston with his wife.

TWST: Can you tell us about your coverage area?

Mr. Polark: I cover the medical device or medical technology industry. I cover approximately