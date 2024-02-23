The Wall Street Transcript
Underfollowed Names Offering Sound Balance Sheets, Strong Cash Flows

Legg, Michael
Michael Legg is an Equity Research Analyst covering emerging growth companies for The Benchmark Company. Most recently, Mr. Legg was the Chief Communications Officer at Voyager Digital and led their PR and IR efforts. He has over 30 years of sell-side, buy-side and private equity experience with a particular focus on emerging small-cap growth companies across a variety of sectors. Mr. Legg began his research career as an equity research analyst at Massachusetts Financial Services, before transitioning to the sell-side with firms including Alex. Brown, Jefferies & Co., and Prudential Securities, Inc. where his coverage spanned consumer, emerging growth, internet, outsourcing, industrial, metals & mining, cleantech and IT services industries. He was a Partner at Grand Slam Asset Management and the founding Executive Director at Engineering Tomorrow. Mr. Legg received a Master of Business Administration in Finance from The F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College and a Bachelor of Arts from Northeastern University. Profile
Word count: 2,157

TWST: I understand that you are an analyst covering emerging growth, small cap companies. So could you give us a better idea of the parameters of your coverage universe

