The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> February 16, 2023

Under-Covered Small Energy Companies Offer Big Values

Foucaud, Stephane
Stephane Foucaud is a founding partner at Auctus Advisors where he runs institutional equity research. He co-founded the U.K. business of FirstEnergy Capital (now part of Stifel Nicolaus Europe) in 2009. Mr. Foucaud was a managing director for Equity Capital Markets responsible for European institutional research. Under his tenure, he was consistently highly ranked in the annual Extel survey and was selected as the #1 stock picker in the Energy sector by Thomson Reuters (previously Starmine) in their 2017 analyst awards. Before GMP FirstEnergy, he was a senior oil and gas analyst at Société Générale in London. Mr. Foucaud also worked for Schlumberger for seven years in various technical, operational management and corporate strategy roles globally. He received a master’s degree in engineering from the National School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in France, a master’s degree in exploration production from the French Petroleum Institute, and an MBA from INSEAD in France. Profile
Word count: 3,228

TWST: Can you tell me about your coverage?

Mr. Foucaud: At Auctus Advisors, we really focus on small energy companies, and most of those would

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-CEOs: Opal Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)
Interview with the CEO: Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)
Interview with the President and CEO: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
SMID-Cap Fund Integrates Quantitative and Fundamental Approaches
China Focuses on Economic Reboot Post Pandemic Restrictions
Bank Fund to Provide Capital to Disadvantaged Communities
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Smaller E&Ps Will Generate Higher Free Cash Flow
In Volatile Oil & Gas Sector, Larger Players Are Safer Bets
Under-Covered Small Energy Companies Offer Big Values
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 