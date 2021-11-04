Uncovering Opportunity in the Event-Driven and Distressed Securities Space

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 4, 2021
George J. Schultze is the Chief Investment Officer and Founder of Schultze Asset Management, LP. Earlier, he worked at Fiduciary Partners (a fund of funds), Mayer Brown & Platt, and Merrill Lynch. He graduated from Columbia Business School and Columbia Law School, as well as Rutgers University. Profile
Word count: 3,508
TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?
Mr. Schultze: I’m the CIO and founder of the firm. We started it 23 years ago. Our firm is an