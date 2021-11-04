Uncovering Opportunity in the Event-Driven and Distressed Securities Space

George J. Schultze is the Chief Investment Officer and Founder of Schultze Asset Management, LP. Earlier, he worked at Fiduciary Partners (a fund of funds), Mayer Brown & Platt, and Merrill Lynch. He graduated from Columbia Business School and Columbia Law School, as well as Rutgers University. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Schultze: I’m the CIO and founder of the firm. We started it 23 years ago. Our firm is an