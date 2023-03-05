The Wall Street Transcript
Uncovering Bargains: Neglected Stocks with Positive Momentum

Nesbitt, Donald J.
Donald J. Nesbitt, CFA, is the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager for Large Cap Core and Value Equities at ZCM. He joined the firm in early 2002 after having spent nearly four years at Qwest Communications’ pension plan in Denver, Colorado, where he managed $6 billion of equities using quantitative approaches that exploit behavioral anomalies. Prior to joining Qwest, Mr. Nesbitt spent nine years at the Illinois Teachers’ Retirement System where, as Chief Investment Officer, he was responsible for the management of $20 billion across various asset classes. Mr. Nesbitt instructs investment courses at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and has spoken at numerous industry conferences on the topics of enhanced equity management and derivative investment strategies. He received his M.S. in financial analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and holds a B.S. in economics from Saint Cloud State University. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Wisconsin. Profile
TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to ZCM. Would you give us an overview of your business and overall investment philosophy?

Mr. Nesbitt:

MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Portfolio Benefits from Dividend-Paying Global Multinationals
Powerful Metrics: Growing Free Cash Flow and a Strong Balance Sheet
