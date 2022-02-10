The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> February 10, 2022

U.S. Oil Producers Maintain Focus on Free Cash Flow Generation

Campbell, Jeffrey
Jeffrey Campbell is Managing Director focusing on Alternative Energy and Energy Research at Alliance Global Partners. Earlier, Mr. Campbell was Senior Analyst at all-energy boutique Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, where he covered cleantech, E&P, oil services, and drillers. Mr. Campbell also developed energy and transportation macro research as a Managing Director at Rosenblatt Securities and initiated large-cap E&P and oil and gas macro research as Managing Director at Pritchard Capital Partners. Mr. Campbell spent 11 years as the Senior Energy Analyst at buy-side firm Suffolk Capital Management. At SCM, Mr. Campbell managed a portfolio of energy equities averaging $500MM and beat his benchmarks in each year of service. Prior to joining Wall Street, Mr. Campbell was an internationally touring concert pianist and recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in piano performance from the Juilliard School. Profile
Word count: 3,956

TWST: Could you tell me what you cover?

Mr. Campbell: I cover generally small-cap stocks. Right now, I cover two exploration and production

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)
Interview with the President and CEO: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO and the CFO: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REPX)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Shunning of Natural Resources Space Has Led to Deep Undervaluation
Growing Personal Wealth Likely to Fuel Spending in India, China, Indonesia
Global IT Services Companies Offer a Smart Play on Tech
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Singling Out Smaller E&P Companies That Can Deliver Returns
U.S. Oil Producers Maintain Focus on Free Cash Flow Generation
Global Energy Price Shocks May Shift Attitudes Toward Fossil Fuels
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 