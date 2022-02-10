U.S. Oil Producers Maintain Focus on Free Cash Flow Generation

Jeffrey Campbell is Managing Director focusing on Alternative Energy and Energy Research at Alliance Global Partners. Earlier, Mr. Campbell was Senior Analyst at all-energy boutique Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, where he covered cleantech, E&P, oil services, and drillers. Mr. Campbell also developed energy and transportation macro research as a Managing Director at Rosenblatt Securities and initiated large-cap E&P and oil and gas macro research as Managing Director at Pritchard Capital Partners. Mr. Campbell spent 11 years as the Senior Energy Analyst at buy-side firm Suffolk Capital Management. At SCM, Mr. Campbell managed a portfolio of energy equities averaging $500MM and beat his benchmarks in each year of service. Prior to joining Wall Street, Mr. Campbell was an internationally touring concert pianist and recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in piano performance from the Juilliard School. Profile

Word count: 3,956

TWST: Could you tell me what you cover?

Mr. Campbell: I cover generally small-cap stocks. Right now, I cover two exploration and production