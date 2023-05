Two IT Services Companies Promising Double-Digit Growth

Maggie Nolan, CPA, is an IT services analyst at William Blair. She began at the firm in June 2015 and previously worked in public accounting. She graduated from Miami University with a bachelor’s degree in business, with majors in finance and accounting. Profile

Word count: 3,519

TWST: Could you explain what IT services are?

Ms. Nolan: Sure. Within my coverage universe, IT services are the bucket of companies that will