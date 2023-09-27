Two Cyclical Small Cap Companies Poised for Growth

John C. Kornitzer is the Founder of Kornitzer Capital Management (KCM) and the Buffalo Funds, KCM’s mutual fund group. He also serves as a Portfolio Manager working with equity and fixed income portfolios. Earlier, he was Vice President of Investments for Employers Reinsurance Corp (ERC). He managed assets for the company through acquisitions by Getty Oil, Texaco, and finally General Electric Investment Corporation (GEIC), where he ran investment portfolios for ERC and GEIC until founding KCM in 1989. Mr. Kornitzer also worked at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. He is a graduate of St. Francis College. Profile

TWST: Could you provide an overview of the firm?

Mr. Kornitzer: Sure. Kornitzer Capital Management is a full-service money management firm. We