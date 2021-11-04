The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 4, 2021

Trend-Following Commodities Strategy Does Well in Inflationary Times

Bergin, Martin H.
Martin Bergin is the President and Owner of Dunn Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Bergin oversees all operations of the firm. Mr. Bergin began working at Dunn in 1997 as an accounting systems manager. He was promoted to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2001. He has been President since 2007. He is now the owner, too. He received a B.S. degree in business administration from George Mason University. Profile
Word count: 2,273

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Bergin: Dunn Capital is a CTA, commodity trading adviser. We’ve been around for over 45 years.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Chairman of the Board: Telos Corp. (NASDAQ:TLS)
Interview with the CEO: Panmoni
Interview with the CEO: Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Uncovering Opportunity in the Event-Driven and Distressed Securities Space
Despite Volatility, Asian Markets Offer Attractive Long-Term Returns
Fund’s Active Hedging Strategy Protects Capital During Downturns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Buying Top 10 Coins Provides Diversified Cryptocurrency Exposure
Cryptocurrency Analyst Pegs Bitcoin at $84K by End of Year
Interview with the CEO: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 