Trend-Following Commodities Strategy Does Well in Inflationary Times

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 4, 2021
Martin Bergin is the President and Owner of Dunn Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Bergin oversees all operations of the firm. Mr. Bergin began working at Dunn in 1997 as an accounting systems manager. He was promoted to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2001. He has been President since 2007. He is now the owner, too. He received a B.S. degree in business administration from George Mason University. Profile
Word count: 2,273
TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?
Mr. Bergin: Dunn Capital is a CTA, commodity trading adviser. We’ve been around for over 45 years.