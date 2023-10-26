The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> October 26, 2023

Travel and Gaming Remain Resilient Despite Macro Environment

Wasiolek, Dan
Dan Wasiolek is a senior equity analyst for Morningstar Research Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. He covers gaming, lodging, and online travel. Before joining Morningstar in 2014, Mr. Wasiolek spent 16 years as an analyst and portfolio manager covering U.S. mid- and large-cap strategies for Driehaus Capital Management. Mr. Wasiolek holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Illinois Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in finance, from the DePaul University Kellstadt School of Business. Profile
Word Count: 3,539

TWST: Now, you’ve spoken before with The Wall Street Transcript in the past, including last year, but can you remind readers about your coverage

