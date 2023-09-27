The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 27, 2023

Topgolf: A Growth Stock at a Value Price

Boyar, Jonathan
Jonathan Boyar is Managing Director at Boyar Asset Management in New York and Principal Advisor to the MAPFRE AM US Forgotten Value Fund. He is also President of Boyar’s Intrinsic Value Research LLC., an independent research boutique established in 1975 that counts some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, mutual funds and family offices as subscribers. Mr. Boyar has been interviewed by Barron’s, Welling on Wall Street and GuruFocus and is a frequent guest on both CNBC and Yahoo Finance. He spoke at the 2022, 2021 & 2017 London Value Investor Conference, the 2017 GuruFocus Value Conference and the 2017 International Value Investing Conference. He is also a contributor to the latest edition of Harriman’s Book of Investing Rules: The Do’s & Don’ts of the World’s Best Investors. He is a senior contributor to Forbes as well as the host of The World According to Boyar podcast. Profile
Word count: 1,774

TWST: Please introduce your firm with some brief history, and your role there — anything that differentiates your organization from its peers?

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Topgolf: A Growth Stock at a Value Price
Seeking Out Value in Health Care, Infrastructure and Technology
Equity Strategies Focus on Dividend Quality, Sustainability and Growth
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Biggest Software Names Best Positioned to Benefit from AI
Generative AI: a Boon for Microsoft, a Threat to Google
AI Technology Can Drive Efficiency in Enterprise Software Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 