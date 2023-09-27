Topgolf: A Growth Stock at a Value Price

Jonathan Boyar is Managing Director at Boyar Asset Management in New York and Principal Advisor to the MAPFRE AM US Forgotten Value Fund. He is also President of Boyar’s Intrinsic Value Research LLC., an independent research boutique established in 1975 that counts some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, mutual funds and family offices as subscribers. Mr. Boyar has been interviewed by Barron’s, Welling on Wall Street and GuruFocus and is a frequent guest on both CNBC and Yahoo Finance. He spoke at the 2022, 2021 & 2017 London Value Investor Conference, the 2017 GuruFocus Value Conference and the 2017 International Value Investing Conference. He is also a contributor to the latest edition of Harriman’s Book of Investing Rules: The Do’s & Don’ts of the World’s Best Investors. He is a senior contributor to Forbes as well as the host of The World According to Boyar podcast. Profile

Word count: 1,774

TWST: Please introduce your firm with some brief history, and your role there — anything that differentiates your organization from its peers?