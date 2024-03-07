The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> March 7, 2024

Top Aerospace/Defense Picks: Boeing and RTX Corp.

Langenberg, Brian
Brian Langenberg is Principal and Strategist at Langenberg & Company, LLC. He advises clients globally with a particular focus on industry, energy, resources, infrastructure and education, as well as providing investment strategy to institutional investors. He appears on CNBC, Fox Business News, CNN and other media. Mr. Langenberg was first recognized by the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team in 1999, and he or his firm have earned subsequent awards in II, The Wall Street Journal and StarMine helped by research innovations including the seminal Multi-Industry Greybook in 2001, ROIC-based deal analysis, revenue component analysis and business unit trends. Mr. Langenberg is also a former Naval Intelligence Officer with expertise in geopolitics, logistics and trade, and uniquely integrates geopolitical analysis and macroeconomic assessment with bottom-up fundamental research. He teaches in the U.S. and Asia and serves as a mentor for the CFA Global Investment Challenge. Profile
Word count: 3,891

TWST: Please introduce your coverage with a look back over the past year or so. And tell us about the key dynamics currently impacting the spaces you

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE:HLIO)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Underfollowed Names Offering Sound Balance Sheets, Strong Cash Flows
Manage Risk by Understanding the Behavior of Different Asset Classes
Using Alternative Investments to Reduce Portfolio Volatility
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Increased Demand for Air Travel Benefits Aircraft Manufacturers
Top Aerospace/Defense Picks: Boeing and RTX Corp.
Oil Prices Likely to Stay Within Healthy Range for Most Producers
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 