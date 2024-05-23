The Killer Apps Are Coming — And They’ll Need New Chips

Louis Miscioscia, CFA, joined Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. as an Executive Director in research in 2018. Mr. Miscioscia started his career in the IT industry as a Systems Engineer with IBM. After a Columbia MBA he transitioned to Wall Street as an analyst, eventually working for 10 years at Lehman Brothers, where he was a #1 and top ranked analyst in Institutional Investor and Greenwich analyst covering the IT Supply Chain and IT Services companies. He moved to Cowen to cover hardware, and was most recently at CLSA for five years before the firm closed its U.S. operation, covering IBM, HPE, Accenture, Cognizant, NetApp and others. At Daiwa, Mr. Miscioscia covers mostly semiconductors. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Rutgers University, College of Engineering, and is a CFA. Profile

Word count: 2,628

TWST: Tell us about your research focus and coverage universe specific to the semiconductor space.

Mr. Miscioscia: My background, I was an IBM