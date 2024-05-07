Tech Fund Seeks Out Companies That Enable or Benefit from AI

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 7, 2024
Tony Wang is Portfolio Manager of the Science & Technology Equity Strategy, which includes the Science & Technology Fund, in the U.S. Equity Division at T. Rowe Price. He is a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the U.S. Structured Research Equity, Science & Technology Equity, Global Technology Equity, U.S. Large-Cap Core Growth Equity, U.S. Dividend Growth Equity, and U.S. Structured Active Mid-Cap Growth Equity Strategies. In addition, Mr. Wang is a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Tax-Efficient Equity Strategy. He is a Vice President at T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Wang’s investment experience began in 2014, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2017, beginning in the U.S. Equity Division. Previously, he was an equity intern for the Equity Division in the summer of 2016. Prior to this, Mr. Wang was employed by Genstar Capital Management as a private-equity associate. Mr. Wang received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. degree in government from Harvard College. Profile
Word count: 2,884
TWST: Could you tell me about T. Rowe Price?
Mr. Wang: T. Rowe Price is a leading global asset management company specializing in active