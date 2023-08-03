The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 3, 2023

Taking a Broad and Balanced Approach To Listed Infrastructure

Abate, James A.
James A. Abate, MBA, CPA, CFA, is the Chief Investment Officer of Centre Asset Management, LLC, and the Portfolio Manager of the firm’s American Select Equity and Global Listed Infrastructure strategies. He also serves as the firm’s Managing Director and as the President and Trustee of the Centre Funds. Prior to founding Centre Asset Management, Mr. Abate was Investment Director, North America, for GAM Investments. Prior to GAM, Mr. Abate served as Managing Director and Fund Manager/Head of U.S. Active Equity at Credit Suisse Asset Management responsible for its U.S. Select Equity Strategy and stable of Global Sector Funds. Mr. Abate has achieved Standard & Poor’s Funds Research AAA rating, received numerous “Category King” mentions in The Wall Street Journal, is the recipient of the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for Best U.S. Equity Fund, as well as multiyear Investment Week award nominations. Prior to transitioning to asset management, he was a Manager in Price Waterhouse’s Valuation/Corporate Finance Group, and served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and Reserves, achieving the rank of Captain. Mr. Abate holds a B.S. in accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University, an MBA in finance from St. John’s University, and is a visiting Adjunct Professor in the graduate and honors academic programs at the Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College. He is a contributing author to several John Wiley published books, Applied Equity Valuation, Focus on Value, Short Selling and The Theory and Practice of Investment Management; has written articles that have appeared in The Journal of Portfolio Management, Investment Week, FT Investment Adviser, The Wall Street Journal and Mergers & Acquisitions, among other publications; and his writings with Professor J. Grant, Ph.D., on the economic value added approach to security analysis have been adopted by the CFA Institute candidate study programs. Mr. Abate is a former member of the editorial advisory board of The Journal of Portfolio Management. Profile
Word count: 4,060

TWST: Please start by telling us about Centre Asset Management — your overall business and what defines or differentiates your overall philosophy and approach to

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Chairman: REX American Resources Corp. (NYSE:REX)
Interview with the CEO: KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Midstream MLPs Offering High Yields, Attractive Total Returns
Global Energy Transition Fund Finds Four Current Buckets of Opportunity
Natural Gas Critical to Decarbonization Efforts Over Next Decades
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
5 Standout Companies Positioned to Grow with the Energy Transition
Decarbonization and Electrification Subsectors Have Staying Power
Neglected Utilities Sector Can Deliver 9% to 11% Total Return
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 