Strong Demand Drivers Bolster Single-Family Rental Subsector

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste is Managing Director and Senior REITs Analyst at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. He joined Mizuho in early 2016, having spent the previous 15 years on Wall Street, with platforms including Morgan Stanley, UBS and Green Street, focused exclusively on the REIT sector. Mr. St. Juste’s coverage at Mizuho includes retail, triple net and single-family REITs, and homebuilders. Profile

TWST: With the year-end reporting season wound down, I’m wondering what stood out for you from the REITs’ year-end results and management comments, and their guidance