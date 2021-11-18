The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> November 18, 2021

Stalled Congressional Action on Cannabis Creates Buying Opportunity

Zandberg, Jason
Jason Zandberg is an equity analyst at PI Financial Corp., located in Vancouver, Canada. He covers small-cap growth companies with a specialty in the cannabis sector. He was among the first analysts in North America to cover marijuana stocks and is regularly featured in national and international media. Mr. Zandberg has over 25 years of investment research experience and has covered various sectors over his career. He holds a BBA from Simon Fraser University and is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Zandberg has worked for several national and regional investment firms and has worked at PI Financial since 2006. Profile
Word count: 3,615

TWST: Please introduce your coverage.

Mr. Zandberg: At PI Financial, I cover the cannabis sector and my coverage is mainly U.S. cannabis

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President and CEO: Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)
Interview with the CEO and Chief Regulatory Officer: Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)
Interview with the Chairman of the Advisory Board: Red Light Holland Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUFF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Uncovering Opportunity in the Event-Driven and Distressed Securities Space
Despite Volatility, Asian Markets Offer Attractive Long-Term Returns
Fund’s Active Hedging Strategy Protects Capital During Downturns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Expansion of Legal Recreational Cannabis Markets Secures Path for Growth
U.S. Cannabis Operators Best Canada on Valuation, Financial Performance
Stalled Congressional Action on Cannabis Creates Buying Opportunity
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 