Stalled Congressional Action on Cannabis Creates Buying Opportunity

Jason Zandberg is an equity analyst at PI Financial Corp., located in Vancouver, Canada. He covers small-cap growth companies with a specialty in the cannabis sector. He was among the first analysts in North America to cover marijuana stocks and is regularly featured in national and international media. Mr. Zandberg has over 25 years of investment research experience and has covered various sectors over his career. He holds a BBA from Simon Fraser University and is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Zandberg has worked for several national and regional investment firms and has worked at PI Financial since 2006. Profile

TWST: Please introduce your coverage.

Mr. Zandberg: At PI Financial, I cover the cannabis sector and my coverage is mainly U.S. cannabis