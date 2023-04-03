The Wall Street Transcript
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 3, 2023

Spotting Opportunity in the 5% to 12% Free Cash Flow Growth Range

Graff, Austin
Austin Graff, CFA is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Opal Capital. He is also currently the Portfolio Manager for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income Fund (DIVZ), a publicly traded U.S. Dividend ETF. He also serves as the Co-Chief Investment Officer at Titleist Asset Management. Mr. Graff was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at PIMCO where he co-managed a suite of global dividend strategies. Before PIMCO, Mr. Graff was a vice president in investment banking at Goldman Sachs where he advised infrastructure, industrial, and financial institution clients on strategic transactions and restructuring deals totaling more than $40B. Mr. Graff started his career in finance as a financial analyst at the Indiana Finance Authority where he worked on multiple transformational projects, helping to finance key initiatives for state and local governments. As a veteran financial commentator, Mr. Graff has been profiled and quoted in Barron’s, CNN Business, Yahoo! Finance, MarketWatch and more. He holds an MBA from the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University, and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2012. Profile
Word count: 2,035

TWST: Let’s start with a short introduction to Opal Capital and an overview of your business and your broader investment philosophy or strategy.

Mr.

