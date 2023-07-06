Spotlighting U.S. and Global Companies With Good Sustainability Profiles

R. Paul Herman, FSA, is CEO, Founder, Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and Series 65 Investment Adviser at HIP Investor. HIP Investor licenses its 140,000 impact investment ratings of stocks, bonds and funds to investors, investment advisers, wealth advisers, fund managers, hedge funds, fiduciaries and retirement plans, including 401(k)s. HIP’s ratings have helped drive the Newsweek Green Rankings and the Peter Drucker Index. HIP’s strategies focus on great places to work, sustainable real estate, global dividends and sustainability leaders. Mr. Herman’s book “The HIP Investor: Make Bigger Profits by Building a Better World” is included in 28 university, MBA and MPA curricula. Mr. Herman is a graduate of the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania, he has advised boards and executives while with McKinsey, and is an adviser to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Net Impact and Sustainable Brands. Profile

Word count: 3,200

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Herman: Sure. We have staff across the U.S. and in Europe. We serve investors, advisers, fund